Body found by beekeeper that of missing woman Keitisha Cujdoe

Keitisha Cujdoe

Days after she was reported missing the body of Keitisha Cudjoe’s body has been found.

The body was found by a Beekeeper in the heights of Aripo last Friday.

Yesterday Ms. Cudjoe’s friends positively identified it.

The mother of one was 21 years old.

Ms. Cudjoe was last seen at her home at Harding Place, Cocorite on Monday January 24th.

She was later reported missing when she failed to return home.

Four days later her unidentified body was found 75 feet down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo.

Friends at the Forensic Science Center in Federation Park identified the body yesterday.

They used her clothing, shoes and glasses to positively identify her.

A post mortem is to be conducted.

The semi nude decomposing body was discovered on the Friday afternoon at around 5:15.

Arima police were called to the area.

Ms. Cudjoe’s body was found a short distance from where Andrea Bharatt’s remains were discovered in 2021.

Ms. Bharatt disappeared on January 29th.