31-year-old mother dies in car crash

Thirty-one-year-old Crystal George has died in a car crash.

Her 8-year-old daughter Kaisha Neckles is nursing injuries.

According to police reports Ms. George lost control while driving in the Petit Bourg area yesterday morning.

Police reports say at around 7am Ms. George was heading to the home of relative to drop off her daughter.

However, upon reaching Irving Street she lost control of her Almera motorcar and careened off the road.

Police reports say, Ms. George missed several homes and landed in some bushes at Osbourne Lane.

She suffered severe head injuries and broken limbs.

The mother of one was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex but died at around 2 pm.

Her daughter, suffered broken arms and one of her legs is also broken.

Up to news time last evening the child was listed in a serious condition at the hospital.

Police believe the brakes of the car may have malfunctioned.

Investigations are continuing.