455 jobs to be done away with at TSTT says the CWU

Communication Workers Union’s Secretary General, Clyde Elder

The Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago has no intention of giving details of its talks on restructuring and claims that 455 employees are to be sent home.

Yesterday the Communication Workers Union’s Secretary General, Clyde Elder, divulged some of the contents of the meeting he had TSTT’s Shared Services General Manager, Gerard Cooper.

The company said yesterday it has been inundated with enquiries about what happened at meetings and about TSTT’s positions on various matters raised in the course of the consultations thus far.

TSTT said while it fully understands the publics’ and the media’s interest in this matter, the company does not consider itself at liberty to put into the public domain, the details of these meetings or of the ongoing consultative process.

The company said as a responsible employer it is committed to observing the principles of good industrial relations practice, TSTT subscribes to the principles of good faith consultation.

In a release TSTT said these principles include observing the duty of the parties to speak to and share relevant details on the restructuring proposal directly with each other, at the consultation table, and to refrain from conducting the consultations through public announcements and statements to the media.

Once the consultation process is completed, TSTT said it would be pleased to answer such enquiries as it is at liberty to, at that stage.

The CWU’s Clyde Elder yesterday said the company has been saying it has been experiencing legal losses.

TSTT said while the unions may choose to air their grievances via the media, it does not agree that it should itself follow suit.