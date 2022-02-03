Police search for suspect who’s believed to have shot and kill San Fernando mother

Police are now looking for a man believed to have shot and killed Salina Mohammed.

The 40-year-old mother of 2 was shot while in her vehicle close to her Coconut Drive Green Acres home in San Fernando yesterday morning.

It is reported, shortly after leaving her home Ms. Mohammed was flagged down by a man in a silver vehicle.

She stopped; the man got out of the vehicle and fired 3 shots at close range.

Ms. Mohammed died on the spot.

The woman’s wallet containing her identification card and other items was found nearby.

The community of Coconut Drive is shaken by the murder.

Opposition Senator, Jayanti Lutchmedial lives on the same street.

She told reporters the area is usually very quiet.

Senator Lutchmedial said there is need for more working CCTV cameras in communities and tools for self-protection.

Ms. Mohammed’s husband was said to be too distraught to talk to reporters after the incident yesterday.