Pepper spray closer to being a reality assures the AG as another woman is killed

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi

With renewed calls for access to pepper spray, the Attorney General Faris Al Rawi said yesterday it is closer to becoming reality.

The Firearms Bill was amended in 2021 to allow for the importation, sale, manufacturing and distribution of pepper spray.

The TTPS is to grant permission for possession.

Mr. Al Rawi told TV6 yesterday government is working on other pieces of legislation to protect the most vulnerable in the country.