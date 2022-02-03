Maxi Taxi Concessionaires say they will not be providing their services to the Ministry of Education, not until school reopens in full.

President Rodney Ramlogan explains that it is just not feasible for the group to continue.

Mr. Ramlogan says most of his members have been on the breadline for the past 2 years and the COVID-19 pandemic has not made things any better.

Yesterday Mr. Ramlogan said operators are scared of the many unanswered questions by the Ministry.

Speaking with Newscenter 5, Mr. Ramlogan further pointed fingers at the management of the Public Transportation Service Corporation.

The Minister of Education is on a Cabinet retreat and is therefore not available.