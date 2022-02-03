I955 FM


School feeding caterers get cut in income due to increase in food prices

Posted on February 3, 2022 by admin

Caterers attached to the Schools Feeding Program say they have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They add, the increase in the price of produce has made matters worse.

Program Manager at National Schools Dietary Services Limited Stacy Barran confirms suppliers have had to take a cut in their paychecks.

Ms. Barran made the disclosure while addressing a Public Accounts Enterprises Committee of Parliament earlier yesterday.

She also highlighted several other challenges faced by the agency.

Ms. Barran related that some caterers were forced to close their doors over the period while some are also receiving less.

She was responding to questions posed by chairman of the committee Opposition Senator Wade Mark.

