Overnight murders in Tunapuna and Arima

Police are now probing a double homicide in Tunapuna.

One of the victims is Vaughn Charles while the other is yet to be identified.

They were killed in a drive by shooting in Monte Grande at around 7:30 last night.

Reports say Mr. Charles was part of a group liming at the corners of Streatham Lodge Road and O’keefe Street, when a white Nissan Almera pulled up alongside them and the occupants opened fire.

Six people were shot including Mr. Charles.

Nathaniel Wilson, Nathan Gibbs and 2 others identified by their alias “Spoon” and “Vello” and a man, who was walking along the roadway, were hit.

They were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where Mr. Charles died while undergoing emergency treatment.

The passer by who is yet to be identified died a short while later at hospital.

And the man shot and killed in Arima has been identified as Shaquille Pereira.

The 25-year-old was also killed during a drive by shooting.

That incident took place at By-Pass Road, Arima in the vicinity of River Lime Ranch around 11:45 yesterday morning.

Reports say Mr. Pereira was standing along the roadway when a van pulled up.

It is said an armed assailant alighted and opened fire on him hitting him several times.

Mr. Pereira attempted to run but collapsed a short distance away.

The police were contacted.

Officers of the Arima Municipal Police rushed him to the Arima Hospital where he died while undergoing emergency treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.