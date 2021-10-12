Opposition leader says President Paula Mae Weeks is bringing her office into disrepute over PSC matter

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

President Paula Mae Weekes is again being told to break her silence on the Police Service Commission scandal.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is again saying there was political interference in the PSC’s nomination of a Police Commissioner, and the President was reached.

She is again claiming Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is the person who stalled the process by influencing the President.

Prime Minister Rowley has already sought to steer clear of the issue, saying he would not be drawn into it.

But Mrs. Persad Bissessar last night said the President, by her silence is damaging her office.

At the virtual meeting of the United National Congress last evening, Oropouche east MP, Dr. Roodal Moonilal also called out the President.

He reminded the President that he endorsed her election to the highest office in the land.

He feels the President is presiding over a constitutional crisis in the country and she needs to speak.