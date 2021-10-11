Government and Opposition MP’s blame each other for the collapse of the Budget debate

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert

Both parties represented in the Parliament are blaming each other for what is being called the collapse of the Budget debate.

The Opposition claims that the Prime Minister and his MP’s were coward and refused to participate in the budget debate

But the government is rejecting that, saying the United National Congress fell down on the job.

The debate is said to have collapsed after government MP Lisa Morris Julian spoke last Saturday evening.

Yesterday at a news conference of the united national congress, MP for Point-a-Pierre and chief whip, David Lee said the People’s National Movement collapsed its own debate.

However speaking with Newscenter 5 via telephone yesterday Minister of Communication Symon De Nobriga said the UNC is not being honest about what transpired at the end of Saturday’s debate.

But the Movement for Social Justice political leader, David Abdullah slammed both sides for the way the Budget debate ended.

Mr. Abdullah said what transpired showed a lack of leadership in the Parliament and the country.