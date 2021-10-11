3 drown over the weekend

Three men are reported have drowned over the weekend.

One of them is yet to be identified; the other 2 are Jonathan Woo and Alexander Beepath

Mr. Beepath was the son of former Public Transport Services Corporation chairman Terrance Beepath.

Reports say the younger Mr. Beeptath was hiking with a group of people in Blanchisseuse on Saturday when he went in to the sea.

It is said he experienced difficulties and went under but did not resurface.

And reports say Mr. Woo drowned in an area known as Weir at Arena Road in Brazil Village while the unidentified man drowned in waters off Erin Bay.

Investigations are continuing.