Gun violence claims 7

Gun violence has claimed 7 lives.



The deaths occurred between last Friday and yesterday.

Four men were killed in La Horquetta, Laventille and Morvant.

The latest victims are Keenan Craig, Kevon ‘Blacks’ Prescott and Michael ‘Ballack’ Bennett.

A fourth man identified only as Rico Pavy was also killed.

At the start of the weekend Kevin Phillip and Calisha Hazel Edgar were murdered during a drive by shooting in Curepe.

The man and woman were declared dead at the scene.

And the brother of Tobago’s Unity Of the People leader, Nickocy Phillips, is among the 7 killed

The dead man is Nickel Matthews.

And in St. Augustine a man identified as Andrew was shot as he sat in a vehicle along St. Johns Road on Saturday morning .

He died at the scene.