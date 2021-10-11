1 of the 7 new delta cases in the country has died

Seven new Delta cases in the country, one of the patients has died.

The Ministry of Health says the new Delta cases bring to 49 the total number in Trinidad and Tobago.

Five of the new Delta cases had no travel history and 6 of them had contact with symptomatic people.

Of the 7 cases, 3were fully vaccinated, 1 partially vaccinated and 3 were unvaccinated.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed 11 deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

The number of deaths now stands at 1,551.

The ministry has also confirmed two hundred and forty-eight new cases of the virus.