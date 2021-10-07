I955 FM


6 more cases of Delta Variant found in T&T

Posted on October 7, 2021 by admin

Six more cases of the Delta Variant have been found here.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rosah Parasram made the announcement during the COVID-19 update.

And Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said the large number of persons being admitted to hospitals, have not been vaccinated.

He said this is of major concern to him.

At the COVID-19 media update yesterday Minister Deyalsingh said the numbers are on the increase.

Minister Deyalsingh said there should not be any person dying from COVID because due to them being unvaccinated.

