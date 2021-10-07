Tobago to go to the pols in December

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis

The people of Tobago will go to the polls in December, nine months after the first attempt resulted in a tie.

Yesterday the Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis made the announcement, saying it came after consultations with the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic.

The Peoples National Movement and the Progressive Democratic Patriots each won 6 electoral districts in the January polls.

Efforts to break the deadlock failed.

Now Tobagonians will return to the polls.

PDP leader, Watson Duke says he is ready for what he calls the re-match.

Political leader of the PNM in Tobago, Tracy Davidson Celestine said yesterday she is relieved.

She described Mr. Duke and his deputy Farley Augustine as jokers.