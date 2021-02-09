I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Opposition MP accusing government of abandoning citizens in Syria

Posted on February 9, 2021 by admin
MP for Naparima, Rodney Charles

One Opposition Member of Parliament is accusing government of abandoning its citizens in Syria.

MP for Naparima, Rodney Charles says the citizens are being failed by the State.

There are reports that there are 30 children and their mothers being held at the Al Hol Refugee Camp in Syria.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Charles said the State has abandoned them.

Mr. Charles said the situation is immoral.

Efforts to get responses from the government on the matter have so far not been successful.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *