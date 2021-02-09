Opposition MP accusing government of abandoning citizens in Syria

MP for Naparima, Rodney Charles

One Opposition Member of Parliament is accusing government of abandoning its citizens in Syria.

MP for Naparima, Rodney Charles says the citizens are being failed by the State.

There are reports that there are 30 children and their mothers being held at the Al Hol Refugee Camp in Syria.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Charles said the State has abandoned them.

Mr. Charles said the situation is immoral.

Efforts to get responses from the government on the matter have so far not been successful.