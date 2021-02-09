I955 FM


52-year-old motorcyclist dies in Freeport

Posted on February 9, 2021 by admin

A motorcyclist dies after crashing in to a drain in Freeport.

Dead is 52-year-old Deonarine Permanan of Mc Bean Couva.

Police reports say, Constable Bunsilal and WPC Baptiste responded to a report of a road traffic accident at Calcutta #1, Freeport around 7:45 pm on Sunday

According to the reports Mr. Permanan was riding his motorcycle, along the said road when he lost control and crashed into a drain.

He died at the scene.

The District Medical Officer later ordered the body removed to the Mt. Hope Hospital pending an autopsy.

