Authorities reject claim of COVID outbreak on SHELL platform

Authorities are rejecting claims of a COVID outbreak on the SHELL platform in Trinidad and Tobago waters.

However, they are confirming there has been an upsurge in cases on the Dolphin Production Platform.

Acting Principal Medical Officer in charge of institutions, Dr. Maryam Abdool Richards, says over 300 workers were tested.

At yesterday’s COVID media update, Dr. Abdool Richards said there have been very fruitful collaborations between the Ministry of Health and officials at SHELL Trinidad and Tobago.

She said the situation has been brought under control and there are now 11 positive results.

She said there are 118 primary contacts from those positive cases.