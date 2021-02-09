I955 FM


Drowning off Gasparee Islands being probed

Posted on February 9, 2021 by admin

Investigations are continuing into the drowning of 26-year-old Darius Arneaud.

Mr. Arneaud drowned down the islands on Sunday.

Mr. Arneaud reportedly went for a swim off the Gasparee Islands around 2:50 pm, but did not resurface.

He was a construction worker.

Other workers contacted the Coast Guard who retrieved his body about an hour later.

Investigators suspect Mr. Arneaud suffered a seizure while swimming, as he had one earlier in the day.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on his body to determine the cause of death.

