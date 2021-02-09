Drowning off Gasparee Islands being probed

Investigations are continuing into the drowning of 26-year-old Darius Arneaud.
Mr. Arneaud drowned down the islands on Sunday.
Mr. Arneaud reportedly went for a swim off the Gasparee Islands around 2:50 pm, but did not resurface.
He was a construction worker.
Other workers contacted the Coast Guard who retrieved his body about an hour later.
Investigators suspect Mr. Arneaud suffered a seizure while swimming, as he had one earlier in the day.
An autopsy is expected to be performed on his body to determine the cause of death.
