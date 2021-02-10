Independent Senator makes a case for the use of pepper spray

Independent Senator Paul Richards

Independent Senator Paul Richards calls on the government to legalize pepper spray so that women can protect themselves.

He says while it is not a quick fix to crime in this country, pepper spray can help restore a sense of safety women need.

In making his plea yesterday in the Upper House, Senator Richards said people are fed up.

Senator Richards made references to the deaths of Ashanti Riley and more recently, Andrea Bharatt.

He asked that the government give serious consideration to his plea.

In response Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said he hears the call of the Independent Senator, but he is concerned about the devices falling into the wrong hands.

Minister Rambharath also said the matter is before the Cabinet for consideration.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has been making similar appeals to the government.

He endorses access to pepper spray saying women and others will be able to defend themselves against brutal attacks.