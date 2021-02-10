16-year-old girl found with a bullet wound to the head

Police are now probing the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Tamika Griffith.

Tamika of Iere Village Princes Town was found in the living room of a relative’s apartment at Sook Trace Claxton Bay yesterday.

A male relative who is also 16-years-old is said to be assisting police with their investigations.

It is reported that Tamika and the relative were in the house during the day.

He told police he left the apartment for a while and when he returned he found Tamika on the floor bleeding from a wound to the head.

Police were called in and Tamika was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she later died.

Investigators say they have not yet retrieved a gun believed to have been used in the killing.