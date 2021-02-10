Activist says his protest has nothing to do with race

Activist Dimitri Chote says his protest following the murder of Andrea Bharatt has nothing to do with race.

Instead Mr. Chote is adamant he wants to see a better Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr. Chote and some of his former Hill View College schoolmates led hundreds of women, girls, men and boys in a march around the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain last weekend.

Mr. Chote told Newscenter 5 yesterday the country needs to change.

Mr. Chote said the death of Ms. Bharatt just became too much to remain silent on the issue.

He said he started the action because he wanted the anger and outrage over Ms. Bharatt’s death moved off social media and into tangible, physical action that could foster change.