Opposition Leader suspicious about new plan to appoint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police

Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar

The Leader of the Opposition is already raising concerns about the plan to appoint a Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Government has said the process to be used this time around will be a simpler one.

On Monday night, during a virtual meeting of her United National Congress, Kamla Persad Bissessar said the government is up to no good.

She claimed the Keith Rowley’s administration is again trying to pick a pliable Commissioner.

The term of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is about to come to an end in August.

It is reported that Commissioner Griffith will seek another term.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the so-called simplification of the selection of a Commissioner is not sincere.

She said her side would not allow for political interference in the selection of a Commissioner of Police.