Local body applauds declaration of Federal Holiday to commemorate emancipation in the US

Chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee Khafra Kambon

The local body behind the observance applauds the declaration of a federal holiday to commemorate emancipation in the United States.

Chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee Khafra Kambon says it is long over due.

Juneteenth is also called Juneteenth National Independence Day and historically known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence.

On June 17th, 2021 President Joe Biden signed the Bill, making Juneteenth the 11th American Federal Holiday.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Kambon welcomed the development.

He said it is a day for black Americans to reflect and celebrate.

Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19th in various parts of the United States since 1866.