Gaming Amendment Bill is passed in the Parliament

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

The gambling Bill has been passed in the Lower House, without support from the Opposition bench.

The Bill was passed last evening.

Earlier the Finance Minister slammed as a waste of time the Opposition’s use of former Head of the Bar Owners and Operators Association as a temporary Senator.

Theron Mohan sat in the Upper House on Tuesday during debate on the Gaming Amendment Bill.

Minister Colm Imbert said it was in poor taste.

Minister Imbert accused the Opposition of not being interested in curing the ills in the sector.

The Bill was passed in the Upper House without Opposition support as well.

However Independent Senators gave the government the majority it needed.