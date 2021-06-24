Opposition Leader says she does not nor ever had COVID-19

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says claims that she contracted COVID-19 are completely untrue.

The response followed a suggestion by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley that she be asked about her condition.

Yesterday in the Parliament, Dr. Rowley was questioned by a member of the United National Congress about whether he received the Pfizer shot.

In response to the question by MP Rishard Seecharan, the Prime Minister took offence.

He then pointed MP Seecharan to his Political Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar.



Kamla Persad Bissessar denied that she ever had COVID.

In the statement she said she was sorry to disappoint her supporters in the ruling Peoples National Movement.