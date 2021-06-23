I955 FM


Former President of Travel Agents Association says he doesn’t see industry picking up before 2022

Posted on June 23, 2021

Former President of the Travel Agents Association for the Caribbean Wayne Rodriguez says the industry has been suffering under the weight of COVID-19.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Mr. Rodriguez said the retrenchment at Caribbean Airlines will only compound an already difficult situation.

He says they have not received any support from the State.

Mr. Rodriguez who is also the owner of Four Season’s Travel Agency tells us the re-opening of the borders comes as no surprise.

However he believes the damage may have already been done.

He does not see the travel industry picking up before 2022.

