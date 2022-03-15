Opposition Leader says the Prime Minister broke the law when he met with the PSC

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister is accused of breaking the law now that he has confirmed he was the high-ranking government official who met with former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Bliss Seepersad.

After months of speculation Dr. Keith Rowley said in a newspaper interview it was he who intervened, stopping the merit list for the post of Police Commissioner.

Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar last evening said while it was no shocker, Dr. Rowley interfered with the PSC’s process.

On the United National Congress’ Monday night forum, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the Prime Minister disregarded the constitution.

She said the Prime Minister has been interfering with independent bodies and this must stop.