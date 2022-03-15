Gary Griffith writes to DPP pointing fingers at PM

Former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

Former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has also written to the DPP pointing fingers at Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

He is accusing him of trying to influence the outcome of police investigations.

On the Tony and Dale Morning Show yesterday Mr. Griffith said when he was commissioner, he resisted such attempts, hence the rift between them.

He was responding to an express article that quotes Dr. Rowley as saying Mr. Griffith was a disappointment as commissioner.

Dr. Rowley also claimed Mr. Griffith constantly disrespected the then National Security Minister Stuart Young.

According to the article, Dr. Rowley said he had to meet with the then commissioner about the concern.

Mr. Griffith believes the Prime Minister is jealous of his popularity and his political potential.

Mr. Griffith hinted at heading a new political party and possibly contesting future elections.

He said from the actions of the Prime Minister it is clear he is not fit to lead the country.