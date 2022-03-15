Two more COVID related deaths and over 200 new infections

The country has recorded 2 COVID-19 related deaths and 218 new cases.

Two elderly men are the fatalities.

One of them had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and the other had no known pre-existing conditions.

Their deaths bring tally 3,686.

For the month of March there have been 58 deaths.

With the 218 new cases the number of active cases now has been put at 13,953.