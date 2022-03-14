American journalist killed by Russian forces

American filmmaker, Brent Renaud

An American journalist has been killed and another wounded by Russian forces as they were traveling to film refugees in the town of Irpin, outside the capital.

According to the head of Kyiv’s Regional Police Force, Andriy Neby-Tov, Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old filmmaker, was killed yesterday when Russian troops opened fire.

He posted a graphic photo purportedly of Mr. Renaud’s body on Facebook, as well as pictures of his American passport and media credentials issued by the New York Times.

A spokeswoman for the times said Mr. Renaud had been “in the region working on a time studios project focused on the global refugee crisis.”

National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden denounced the killing.

Mr. Renaud’s death comes as Russia’s military inches closer to several major cities in Ukraine.