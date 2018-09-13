Opposition Leader not yet apologising for “Oreo” statement

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar not yet apologising for her Oreo statement about Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.
However she recognises that there are less sensitive words which can be used in the future.
In a release Mrs. Persad Bissessar says there was not an iota of racism in her statement, contrary to what some are saying.
She sees the criticisms of her statement as an attempt by the government to distract from the real issues in the country.
Mrs. Persad Bissessar says the Rowley government’s behaviour is no different from that of the colonial masters towards workers and the poor.
On Monday night, when she made the Oreo statement, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is in the hands of the elite and the one percent.
In her release Mrs. Persad Bissessar says she takes note of the claims that her statement was insensitive.
Her comment has been deemed racist and condemned by the government and the Women’s League of the ruling Peoples National Movement.
