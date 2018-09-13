Caribbean Airlines and Liat cancel flights as Isaac nears

Caribbean Airlines and Liat cancel flights as the tropical storm nears.
In a release CAL says flights BW 434 Port-of-Spain to St. Lucia and BW 435 St. Lucia to Port-of-Spain both carded for today have been cancelled.
CAL says persons whose travel plans are impacted by the tropical storm will be allowed to rebook without change fees, subject to conditions.
And tropical storm Isaac has also resulted in several flight cancellations for regional carrier Liat.
Over 25 flights have been cancelled with another 6 being retimed.
In a release, Liat says in the interest of passenger and crew safety the flights have been cancelled and retimed.
It says passengers who have been affected may rebook by contacting its call center prior to the departure time of their originally scheduled flight.
Liat says passengers will be allowed to rebook within the next week and affected passengers will have all change fees and fare differences waived.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.