The ongoing Operation Strike Back nets 138 people.
During the two days of what is being called “intense” policing, officers searched about 22 drug blocks over the weekend.
Police say 8 guns, as well as a variety of ammunition, were seized.
They say 13 prohibited immigrants were also detained and quantities of drugs were seized.
A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says two stolen vehicles were also found.
It was the first such exercise for the new year but it was a continuation of Operation Strike Back.
Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith spearheaded the operation, which took place in all 9 policing divisions across the country.
Commissioner Griffith says the exercise was necessary.
The Commissioner was speaking with some members of the media, at the end of the exercise at the St. James Barracks yesterday morning.
He said more than one thousand police officers made up the exercise.
Commissioner Griffith also noted that the murder toll, which had usually been high in recent years during January, was markedly lower so far.
