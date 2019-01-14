PM is being told to make a decision on situation involving Chief Justice Ivor Archie

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is being told he needs to make a decision on the situation involving Chief Justice Ivor Archie, and the Law Association’s request.
Senior legal practitioners are asking the Prime Minister to say whether he would evoke a section of the constitution and begin impeachment procedures against the Chief Justice.
It has been one month since the Law Association, which had voted to call on him to respond, gave the Prime Minister a report.
It is reported a group of citizens has now approached senior counsel Israel Khan to consider judicial review to ensure a reply from the Prime Minister.
According to the reports members of the group are discussing whether there could be judicial review within the next few weeks if the Prime Minister does not reply.
On December 11th last year, some 150 association members voted to send LATT’s report to the Prime Minister for consideration.
Mr. Khan says the Prime Minister must make up his mind because the matter cannot be left hanging for too long.
Mr. Khan says if the Prime Minister fails to indicate anything, he would have inadvertently undermined the independence of the Judiciary.
Mr. Khan is willing to wait two more weeks for the Prime Minister to at least say something.
