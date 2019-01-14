PM is being told to make a decision on situation involving Chief Justice Ivor Archie

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is being told he needs to make a decision on the situation involving Chief Justice Ivor Archie, and the Law Association’s request.

Se­nior le­gal prac­ti­tion­ers are ask­ing the Prime Minister to say whether he would evoke a section of the constitution and begin impeachment procedures against the Chief Justice.

It has been one month since the Law Association, which had voted to call on him to respond, gave the Prime Minister a report.

It is reported a group of cit­i­zens has now ap­proached se­nior coun­sel Israel Khan to consider ju­di­cial re­view to en­sure a re­ply from the Prime Min­is­ter.

According to the reports members of the group are dis­cussing whether there could be judicial review within the next few weeks if the Prime Minister does not reply.

On December 11th last year, some 150 as­so­ci­a­tion mem­bers vot­ed to send LATT’s re­port to the Prime Min­is­ter for con­sid­er­a­tion.

Mr. Khan says the Prime Minister must make up his mind because the matter cannot be left hanging for too long.

Mr. Khan says if the Prime Minister fails to indi­cate any­thing, he would have in­ad­ver­tent­ly un­der­mined the in­de­pen­dence of the Ju­di­cia­ry.

Mr. Khan is willing to wait two more weeks for the Prime Minister to at least say something.