One Senior Counsel warns the absence of a Police Commissioner will lead to chaos

Isreal Khan SC

One Senior Counsel is of the view that a new Police Service Commissioner needs to be appointed and fast.

On Monday Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote to President Paula Mae Weekes stating that she must pause the process of appointing a new PSC as she has lost moral and ethical grounds to continue the process.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Isreal Khan SC said he does not agree with the position of Mrs. Persad Bissessar.

He says there is nothing to show the President faltered in her actions.

He says if the position of top cop remains vacant, it will have negative fallout.

The Opposition leader also said that she is fortified in her view given the President’s paid newspaper advertisement in which she shockingly revealed that a Police Service Commission merit list for Commissioner of Police was sent to her but then withdrawn.