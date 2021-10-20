Insufficient funding and large potholes some of the issues expressed by the Penal/Debe Regional Corp

Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Dr. Allan Sammy

Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Dr. Allan Sammy says even after the 2022 Fiscal Package has been laid, road issues continue to plague the community.

He said the problem existed before.

Dr. Sammy explained that more funding is needed to assist the corporation.

Dr. Sammy says the pot holes are massive in some areas and there has been severe damage to motor vehicles.

He says the corporation has been using its own money to fix the roads for residents.

Dr. Sammy says the situation needs to be rectified as soon as possible.