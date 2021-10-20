Small plane crash near airport being investigated

The cause of the small plane crash near Piarco International Airport is being investigated.

One of the 2 was injured when the plane went down yesterday.

It is reported that the flight training aircraft, experienced difficulty on approach for landing at Runway 10.

It made an emergency landing just northwest of the Piarco International Airport.

Farmer Hemraj Lakhan witnessed the accident.

He was shaken when he related the details to members of the media yesterday.

In a release yesterday the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago said 2 persons were retrieved from the aircraft, the instructor and a student pilot.

The authority said the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, Global Medical Response of Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the authority immediately activated emergency response and rescue procedures.

Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer, John Harpeer was in charge of the response.

He said the 2 on board were injured.

They were transported to the Arima Medical Facility and are receiving medical attention.

The Airports Authority said no flights have been impacted by the incident and wanted to assure the public that “operations continue as normal at the Piarco International Airport”.