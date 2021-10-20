Please withdraw motion to remove the President

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley

An appeal from the Prime Minister to the leader of the Opposition to withdraw the motion aimed at removing the President from office.

Dr. Keith Rowley last night said the country should be spared of what could be a taint.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar filed the motion in the parliament seeking the establishment of a tribunal to consider the conduct of her Excellency Paula Mae Weekes.

The President’s handling of the Police Service Commission’s bid to appoint a top cop has been under scrutiny over the past 2 weeks.

The controversy saw the resignation of all 4 members of the commission including the chairman.

At a political meeting in San Fernando last evening, Dr. Rowley said the Opposition has it wrong in believing there will be a debate.

Guidelines issued by the speaker of the House of Representatives yesterday said there would be no debate on the motion.

Members of the Electoral College will be allowed to vote on the motion but there will be no debate.

As he condemned Mrs. Persad Bissessar’s motion, he also posed a question to her.

On Monday night this week Mrs. Persad Bissessar assured that the motion was well submitted and there was nothing to stop its progress.

She insisted the motion is the right approach.