Police search for suspect in connection with Felicity murder

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the over night murder of a woman in Felicity.

She was later identified as 35 year old Melissa Ramkissoon of Claxton Bay.

According to reports shortly before 9 p.m yesterday Claxton Bay man drove onto the compound of the Chaguanas Police Station and later inflrmed officers, his wife had been killed.

Investigators went to the vehicle, where they say they observed a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She died in the vehicle.