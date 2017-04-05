I955 FM


Police search for suspect in connection with Felicity murder

Posted on April 5, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-6Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the over night murder of a woman in Felicity.

She was later identified as 35 year old Melissa Ramkissoon of Claxton Bay.

According to reports shortly before 9 p.m yesterday Claxton Bay man drove onto the compound of the Chaguanas Police Station and later inflrmed officers, his wife had been killed.

Investigators went to the vehicle, where they say they observed a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She died in the vehicle.

The area was immediately cordoned off and the man was detained for further questioning.

The car was searched and a .38 revolver was found on the car.

The man told police he and his wife were on their way to Felicity when they picked up someone they knew.

However, he said on reaching Waterloo Road, an argument ensued and his wife was shot in the head by the man.

The assailant then reportedly fled the scene, and the husband drove to the police station.

He remains on the run.

