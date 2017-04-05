Malaysian MP says it’s ok for rapist to marry their victims

A Malaysian MP has drawn outrage for saying it can be ok for rapists to marry their victims and that some 12-year-old girls were “physically and spiritually” ready to get married.
Shabudin Yahaya from the ruling Barisan Nasional Coalition says marriage could help victims “lead a better life”.
Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, has just passed a new law on sexual offences against children.
Despite opposition efforts, the law does not ban child marriages.
It remains legal for Muslims under 16 to get married in Malaysia under certain circumstances.
Speaking during a parliamentary debate on the bill yesterday, Mr. Shabudin said although is considered a criminal offence, the rapist and the victim should both be “given a second chance to turn a new leaf”.
He said perhaps through marriage the rape victim and rapist can lead a healthier, better life. And the person who was raped will not necessarily have a bleak future.
The MP said the victim will have a husband at least, and this could serve as a remedy to growing social problems.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.