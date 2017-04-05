2 men shot in 2 separate incidents

Two men are nursing gunshot wounds following separate incidents…

In the first incident a 20-year-old man who is yet to be identified is shot at his Laventille home.

Reports say the man was awoken by explosions and sought to hide in his bedroom.

He later felt a burning sensation and realized he suffered a bullet wound to the back.

He was rushed to the hospital where he remains warded.

Residents say two gunmen were seen fleeing the area.

Officers believe the 20-year-old was the intended target but the assailants had to shoot down the door to get to him.

And a shooting in Santa Cruz leaves a 22-year-old fighting for his life.

That incident occurred at around 8pm in the La Canoa, area.

Newscenter 5 understands residents were alerted by several gunshots.

Checks later revealed the 22-year-old man in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.