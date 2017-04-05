Man gunned down in Champ Fleurs

A brazen daylight murder in Champ Fleurs. The male victim is yet to be identified.

He was gunned down at around 10 O’ clock, this morning.

Residents of Mt Dor say, they heard gunshots in the area and upon checking they saw the body of a man lying on the roadway.

He had several bullet wounds about the body.

The police and EHS were contacted. However, by the time they arrived the man was dead.

Police are seeking assistance in identifying the victim. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the nearest police station.