Suspect in Melissa Ramkissoon killing surrenders to police

Update: on murder of Melissa Ramkissoon.
A suspect in the shooting death of Melissa Ramkissoon has surrendered to police.
The Claxton Bay man walked into the Freeport Police Station this morning.
33 year old Miz Ramkissoon, was pronounced dead on the compound of the Chaguanas Police Station last night.
She was taken there in a car driven by a 37 year old close male relative after being shot in the head.
Police were told that the Miz Ramkissoon, the male relative and another man, all from Claxton Bay were in a Nissan Tiida driving along Waterloo Road, when an argument ensued.
It is said a firearm was discharged and Miz Ramkissoon was shot in the head.
The other man fled the vehicle. He surrendered to Claxton Bay police shortly before noon today.
