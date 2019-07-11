I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

NYC woman claims she was raped in Dominican Republic

Posted on July 11, 2019 by newscenter5

15873860-7232917-image-a-32_1562771801932A New York City woman claims she was raped and thrown off a second-floor balcony in the Dominican Republic last month.

 

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, told ABC news she was staying at the Ocean Blue and Sand in Punta Cana when the attack occurred.

 

She says one day during her stay, she became friendly with a couple that was also vacationing at the same resort and hanging by the poolside bar.

 

Although the couple is now facing charges of sexual assault, attempted murder, violence against women and robbery, a judge purportedly released them on $1,000 dollars bail each.

 

The same amount of money the alleged victim says she has spent on hiring a lawyer to prosecute the pair.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *