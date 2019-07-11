2 out of 11 detainees recaptured after they escaped IDC

2 of the 11 detainees who escaped the Immigration Detention Center have been recaptured.
The search continues for the other 9.
Claudio Medina Flores and Charlie Perez Jose are back in custody.
It is reported the escape occurred between 3pm and 5pm yesterday during airing time.
IDC officers have searched the perimeter of the IDC building, but up to last evening there was no positive result.
Most are believed to be Venezuelan nationals.
Police say one Grenadian is among the escapees.
Minister of National Security confirmed the recapture, while speaking with Newscenter 5 earlier.
An all points bulletin has been issued for the recapture of the detainees and the police are said to be actively searching for them.
In a release the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service named the escapees and asked members of the public to help by giving information to the nearest station.
This is the third time this year there has been such an escape.
In April, five men escaped the facility.
Prior to that, two detainees also escaped in March.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.