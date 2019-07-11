Man shot dead inside businessman’s home has been identified

The man shot dead inside the home of a business family in Palmyra has been identified as Jodel Roach.

Mr. Roach was from Beetham Gardens.

He and two other men are said to have entered the home of a businessman and his family during the early hours of yesterday morning.

The family operates a supermarket below their home.

The busi­ness­man told po­lice the three men used a lad­der to get in­side the house through a kitchen win­dow

He said the men who appeared to be armed confronted him.

The man said he opened fire, using his licensed gun.

Mr. Roach was hit in the head.

His two accomplices escaped unhurt.

A team of of­fi­cers led by Se­nior Su­per­in­ten­dent Mo­hammed vis­it­ed the scene.