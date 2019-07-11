Man shot dead inside businessman’s home has been identified

The man shot dead inside the home of a business family in Palmyra has been identified as Jodel Roach.
Mr. Roach was from Beetham Gardens.
He and two other men are said to have entered the home of a businessman and his family during the early hours of yesterday morning.
The family operates a supermarket below their home.
The businessman told police the three men used a ladder to get inside the house through a kitchen window
He said the men who appeared to be armed confronted him.
The man said he opened fire, using his licensed gun.
Mr. Roach was hit in the head.
His two accomplices escaped unhurt.
A team of officers led by Senior Superintendent Mohammed visited the scene.
