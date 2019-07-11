Jack Warner ordered to pay US $79 million stemming from FIFA bribery scandal

Former FIFA Vice-President Jack Warner has been ordered to pay a 79 million U.S. dollar penalty stemming from the FIFA bribery scandal.
The Associated Press yesterday reported that a Federal Judge in New York City imposed the judgment against Mr. Warner on Tuesday.
It came out of a lawsuit brought by the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).
The 2017 suit accused Mr. Warner of embezzling millions of dollars from the soccer association.
It said he arranged kickbacks in connection with broadcasting rights for regional tournaments.
The civil allegations mirrored ones in a U.S. criminal investigation that has resulted in convictions of several top soccer officials.
Mr. Warner is still fighting extradition in Trinidad and Tobago, where he has denied any wrongdoing.
He has not left Trinidad and Tobago since he was named in the indictment in May 2015 and remains on bail.
The 76-year-old is accused of 12 corruption offences, including racketeering, corruption and money laundering but denies wrongdoing.
