Ninja Man found guilty of murder

Jamaican dancehall artiste Desmond John Ballentine also known as Ninja Man and his co-accused have been found guilty of the 2009 murder of Ricardo Johnson, also known as Ricky Trooper.
The artiste has also been convicted of shooting with intent.
Yesterday, a seven-member jury comprising four men and three women handed down the verdict in Home Circuit Court in Kingston after three hours and 11 minutes of deliberation.
Ninja Man, along with his son, Janeil, and Dennis Clayton, were on trial for the 2009 murder of Johnson in the Lower Mall Road community of Kingston.
Ninja Man and his co-accused had been on trial for the five weeks in a hearing that was closed to the public because it is a gun matter.
As he and his co-accused were led away in handcuffs Ninja Man said, “ah so it go man don’t worry yuhself, Jamaica, I’ll be back”.
He and his co-accused are to be sentenced on December 15.
During the trial, the prosecution called a total of seven witnesses including three civilians.
The case, which was first mentioned in court in 2009, has had 17 missed trial dates and 23 mention dates in eight years. When it finally got underway in the Home Circuit Court last month, Justice Gayle revoked Ninja Man’s bail and he was taken into custody.
Two weeks later, Ninja Man fell ill and had to be taken to hospital. He had suffered a mild heart attack.
(JAMAICA GLEANER)
