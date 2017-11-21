Govt goes after Moonilal

The Estate Management & Business Development Co. Ltd has filed the much talked about $200 million dollar cartel claim against former Housing Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal.

Also involved in the legal action are two former executives and a group of contractors.

The Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs made the announcement yesterday.

In a statement it said, the EMBD has claimed, based on evidence gathered over the past 20 months, that these individuals and entities engaged in bid rigging and cartel behaviour, supported and/or encouraged by persons in public office, including Dr Moonilal, who was at the time the line Minister for the EMBD.

Also implicated are former EMBD CEO, Gary Parmassar and former Division Manager Madhoo Balroop. The other persons/entities are Andrew Walker, Fides Ltd, Namalco Construction Services Ltd and LCB Contractors Ltd.

The release said, the claim was filed in the High court, but Dr Moonilal and the other defendants were expected to be served yesterday and in the coming days.

Dr Moonilal has described the latest move as “a fascinating development

He said, “the EMBD has become the second state entity to sue me in two years. CEPEP tried to injunct me from speaking and the matter was thrown out of court.”

But he said “the EMBD cannot sue a minister of government. It is the Attorney General who may take action against a former minister, but the EMBD cannot file action against the minister.”

Dr Moonilal said he intended to fight the case. He said the legal battle “will be a showdown between his attorney Anand Ramlogan and Mr Al-Rawi adding it would be a legal showdown and his bet will be with Ramlogan.